Cher's conservatorship case over her son Elijah Blue Allman has gotten an update. According to Monday's (Jan. 29) hearing per People, the singer's request has been denied again. It previously was denied earlier this month after Allman's attorney's requested more time to review paperwork.

The judge ultimately denied the icon's request since Almman was able to prove that “he has managed his finances” and “has an apartment.” In addition, he has “remained drug free” after submitting “several drug tests.”

Previously, the music icon claimed that her son could not “manage his own financial resources” or take care of himself due to his alleged drug abuse per Page Six.

Documents also stated that he was “unable to form or express a preference” about the conservatorship appointment but Cher wants to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”

According to Cher's lawyers, at the time, they claimed that the situation is a matter of “life or death decision.”

Cher Speaks On Son's Drug Abuse

This news follows Allman's divorce dismissal request being denied. Allman and Marieangela King got married in 2013 and in 2021, Allman filed for divorce. The divorce was dismissed due to a “temporary support stipulation that remains in place” according to legal documents obtained by People.

King previously accused Cher of interfering with their marriage and “kidnapping” her son. She claimed the icon of hiring four men to kidnap Allman on Nov. 30, 2022 (the couple's anniversary) in New York City. The incident allegedly went down when the couple was working on their relationship and spending some time in the Big Apple.

“I am currently unaware of my husband's well-being or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King said in the documents that were filed in 2022. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

While Cher didn't elaborate on the accusation made by King, she did touch on her son's drug abuse.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher says of watching her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”