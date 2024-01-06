Cher has filed for a conservatorship for her youngest son Elijah Blue Allman. It is reportedly due to his substance abuse.

Elijah Blue Allman, his former estranged wife Marieangela King, and Cher’s lawyers met in a Los Angeles court on Friday for the singer’s conservatorship filing over her son. Cher was absent from the court room but her lawyers were there for representation.

“We need the ability today to be able to receive the money on behalf of Mr. Allman to simply be sure to safeguard it and be used for his benefit,” Cher’s lawyers said in court Friday per People.

Cher filed for a conservatorship over her youngest son whom she shares with the late Gregg Allman. The music icon claims that her son cannot “manage his own financial resources” or take care of himself due to his alleged drug abuse per Page Six.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the music icon believes that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The documents also state that he is “unable to form or express a preference” about the conservatorship appointment but Cher wants to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”

According to Cher’s lawyers, they said in court Friday that the situation is a matter of “life or death decision.”

The hearing went over Cher’s ex parte motion for a temporary conservatorship to be put over her son. The judge denied the motion citing an insufficient amount of time for Allman’s representation to view the legal documents. He has also requested a change in counsel which was approved by the judge. Allman cited a “conflict of interest” as to why he wanted to switch representation. Another hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 29.

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Gets Real About Substance Abuse

Back in 2014, Elijah spoke about his addiction issues. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that. Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”