Cher's youngest son Elijah Blue Allman has dismissed his divorce request from his wife amid the singer's conservatorship filing.

Cher's youngest son Elijah Blue Allman will not be divorcing his wife. This follows Cher's conservatorship filing last week. Allman originally filed for divorce from his Marieangela King in 2021. According to legal documents obtained by People, Allman filed for the dismissal “without prejudice.”

This report follows that follows Cher's attempt to “kidnap” her son according to his estranged daughter-in-law Marie King accused the icon of hiring four men to kidnap Allman on Nov. 30, 2022 (the couple's anniversary) in New York City. The incident allegedly went down when the couple was working on their relationship and spending some time in the Big Apple.

“I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King said in the documents that were filed in 2022. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Cher Files For A Conservatorship Over Her Son

However, the latest news that involves Cher and her son is the singer's filing for a conservatorship over her son. The singer shares Allman with the late Gregg Allman.

The music icon claims that her son cannot “manage his own financial resources” or take care of himself due to his alleged drug abuse per Page Six.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the music icon believes that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The documents also state that he is “unable to form or express a preference” about the conservatorship appointment but Cher wants to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”

Back in 2014, Elijah spoke about his addiction issues. “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that. Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”