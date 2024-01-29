Magnus Carlsen discussed his withdrawal from the candidates and the potential for a return to the chess classical world championship

In a recent interview with chess.com, Magnus Carlsen discussed his withdrawal from the candidates and the potential for a return to the classical world championship. Carlsen made it clear that the prospect of his comeback to the classical world championship is ‘extremely' unlikely, stating, “The main reason I don't play the classical world championship is that I don't enjoy it, as simple as that.”

When questioned about the conditions that could entice him to participate, Carlsen suggested, “I think if you would reduce the time controls (and) made it more games, that would be a very good start.” This straightforward answers reflects Carlsen's desire for specific changes in the championship format.

Carlsen's decision to withdraw from the candidates means that he won't be competing for the classical world championship title, a title he gave up last year, providing an opportunity for Ding Liren to take the prestigious crown in a battle against Ian Nepomniachtchi. While Carlsen's absence from the classical chess championship may seem significant, the upcoming years promise excitement, with emerging talents like Alireza Firouzja, Dommaraju Gukesh, and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, all under 21, competing in the candidates for the chance to challenge Ding Liren.

As the chess landscape evolves with potential changes in time formats, coupled with the emergence of young superstars eyeing the title, Magnus Carlsen faces strategic decisions if he wish to come back and reclaim the throne he never lost. The dynamic mix of experienced players and rising talents ensures that the classical chess championship remains an exciting and competitive arena.