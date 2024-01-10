A guide on the best weapon and artifact build for Chevreuse, the new 4-Star Pyro Polearm character in Genshin Impact.

Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro character who just arrived in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Version 4.3. This Captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol played a pivotal role during the Roses and Muskets event in Version 4.3. Now, players have the chance to get the Caotain for themselves. Should you get her, or plan to get her, then here's our Genshin Impact guide on the best build for Chevreuse, from her weapon, to her artifacts, and more..

Genshin Impact Guide – Chevreuse Weapon and Artifact Build

Chevreuse is available from January 9, 2024, to January 30, 2024. Make sure to roll for her before the banner ends. After the Phase 2 Banner ends, Chevreuse will join the 4-star pool of the game.

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Chevreuse Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Chevreuse's abilities, however, for this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.

Chevreuse's Normal Attack allows her to attack up to four times. Her Charged Attack drains stamina to perform a lunging attack forward. Her Plunging Attack allows Chevreuse to deal damage to enemies in her landing spot, dealing AoE damage.

Her Elemental Skill, Short-Range Rapid Inderdiction Fire, allows Chevreuse to fire her Musket, which deals Pyro DMG to all enemies hit. Not only that but after firing her shot, Chevreuse will heal the active character on the field for a set amount of time. Chevreuse can hold this skill to aim her Musket at the enemy. If she has an Overcharged Ball, she will shoot that instead, dealing even more Pyro DMG. Chevreuse gets an Overcharged Ball whenever someone nearby triggers an Overcharged reaction.

Her Elemental Burst, Ring of Bursting Grenades, makes Chevreuse shoot an explosive grenade at opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. This projectile then splits into many smaller explosive shells, which also explode after a short interval. Her talent, Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics, lowers an opponent's Pyro and Electro RES whenever the team causes an Overloaded reaction. This skill only activates when the team consists of only Pyro and Electro characters. Her other Talent, Vertical Force Coordination, grants Pyro and Electro Characters additional ATK based on her Max HP whenever she shoots an Overcharged Ball.

When leveling her talents, whether as a Main DPS or a Sub-DPS, level her Elemental Skill, as this is her biggest source of damage. Follow this up with either her Elemental Burst for even more DMG on her Burst. Finally, level her Normal Attack.

Chevreuse Weapon Guide

All values shown are at max Refinement

Staff of Homa: HP increased by 40%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.6% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1.8% of Max HP.

This is perhaps the best weapon you want for Chevreuse as you will likely be building her with HP. This is because of the healing her Skill does, as well as the ATK increase her Talent gives her team whenever she fires an Overcharged ball. Not only that, but Homa also gives up to 66.15% Crit DMG, so players can build Crit RATE on her Circlet to supplement it.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands: The equipping character gains 104% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 56% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks.

If the player wants to dive more into increasing the damage Overload deals, then Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a good weapon for Chevreuse. The increased ATK based on the player's Elemental mastery is a huge plus for this weapon. The only downside with this is that the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect does not proc off-field. Since Chevreuse's skill has a 15s cooldown, the player will not be able to stack the effect to its max 3 stacks. However, the Crit Rate players get from the weapon can alleviate some of the lost damage.

Rightful Reward: When the wielder is healed, restore 16 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field.

This is a good weapon for Cheveruse as it gives her up to 27.56% Bonus HP, which will help in increasing the healing she does and the ATK bonus she gives her team. The Energy recovery from the weapon's effect also helps in charging up Chevreuse's Burst, which will increase her total damage output.

Favonius Lance: CRIT Hits have a 100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 6s.

This is a more F2P-friendly weapon option that allows Chevreuse to quickly charge up her Elemental Burst. The additional Elemental Particles, alongside the up to 30.63% Elemental Recharge players get from the weapon, will help increase the frequency of Chevreuse's Burst.

Black Tassel: Increases DMG against slimes by 80%.

This is the last resort weapon for Chevreuse as its only purpose is to give her up to 46.92% HP. The increased DMG against Slimes is basically worthless, so this weapon is really just a stop-gap until players get a better weapon for her/

Chevreuse Artifact Guide

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

This is perhaps the best Artifact set build for Chevreuse as it not only increases the Pyro DMG she deals, but also increases the damage Overloaded does by 40%, with an additional Pyro DMG bonus whenever she uses her Elemental Skill. This artifact does, however, share the same problem as Staff of the Scarlet Sands, in that Chevreuse will not be able to fully stack the additional bonus Pyro DMG thanks to her Elemental Skill's cooldown.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This Artifact set is good for when you want to focus on Chevreuse's support capabilities. Of course, if the player already has another character with the artifact set equipped, it would be better to just equip a different artifact set. Players who want to use this set must make sure that Chevreuse is able to use her Elemental Burst frequently to take advantage of the 20% ATK increase.

2-piece Golden Troupe & 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

Elemental Burst DMG +20%

This artifact set is a good stop-gap set for Chevreuse as it empowers both her Elemental Skill and Burst. Other than the DMG increase, however, this Artifact set provides nothing for her team. Only use this Artifact set if you have nothing else to put on Chevreuse.

As for Artifact Main Stats, go for HP%, ATK%, or Elemental Mastery on the Sands depending on what you want Chevreuse to focus on. If you are getting HP%, make sure to get good ATK% substats, and vice versa. Pyro DMG Bonus on the Goblet is a good choice, and get either Crit Rate or DMG on the Circlet based on what you are lacking. For Substats, focus on HP%, ATK%, Crit Rate% and Crit DMG%.

Chevreuse Team Guide

Chevreuse needs to be in an Overload Team, as all of her skills thrive in the Overload Reaction. Not only that, but her Talent, Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics, only activates if her party members only consist of Pyro and Electro Characters. While this restricts her team composition quite a bit, the buffs she gives her team is worth it.

Here are some examples of teams that she can run:

Pyro Focus Overload Team Yoimiya Main DPS Chevreuse Sub-DPS Raiden Shogun Sub-DPS Fischl Support This team is a good template for a Pyro Focused Overload team, in that the main source of damage is a Pyro character. Yoimiya's Pyro Normal Attacks can bounce off of Raiden and Fischl's Elemental Skills to activate Overload, which Chevreuse can then use to activate her empowered Skill. Fischl can be switched with Bennett for additional ATK buffs and healing, or with Shinobu for additional healing and Electro application.

Electro Focus Overload Team Raiden Shogun Main DPS Chevreuse Sub-DPS Sara Kujou Sub-DPS Bennett Support Instead of constantly activating Overload to deal damage, this team focuses more on increasing Raiden Shogun's outgoing damage in bursts. Sara Kujou is there to provide Electro DMG buffs to Raiden Shogun, while Bennett is there for the healing and ATK buffs he provides.



That's all for our guide on Chevreuse's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Chevreuse is now available with the arrival of the second half of Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Chevreuse will be available until January 30, 2023, when Phase 2 of Genshin Impact Version 4.3 ends. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.