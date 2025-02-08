The Chicago Bulls finally released a big burden off their hands prior to the trade deadline by getting Zach LaVine off their books. LaVine spent eight seasons in Chicago, serving as the face of the franchise.

But despite unloading the heavier burden that was his contract, they somehow failed to move the remaining star from their previous core in Nikola Vucevic, further delaying the team's rebuilding plans. It's safe to say that the Chicago Bulls' biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline was keeping Vucevic on the roster.

Nikola Vucevic is in the midst of a solid season

There's no question that Vucevic is having a stellar year. He is putting up All-Star-worthy numbers, averaging 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 54.6% from the field overall and 39.4% from beyond the arc. With Vucevic's production, it wasn't surprising that he was a fixture of the trade rumor mill. His strengths and All-Star caliber served as tremendous boosts to his value, which seemingly should have made him an enticing piece for playoff contenders.

The Bulls already traded a huge chunk of their core by sending away DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso in the offseason before shipping out LaVine prior to the trade deadline. With those moves, it was only natural for everyone to believe that Vucevic would soon follow in order to finally kick start the franchise's long-awaited start to a rebuild. Unfortunately, the Montenegrin center will continue to play in the Windy City after the trade deadline, further postponing the Bulls' rebuilding plans.

The closest team to ever acquire Vucevic's services was the Golden State Warriors. However, both parties couldn't agree to a trade construction, preventing a deal from materializing. The Warriors, on paper, look like a good trade partner given that they possess plenty of young players that bold well with the Bulls' timeline. On the other hand, Vucevic would be a huge addition to the Warriors' championship hopes.

Nonetheless, Vucevic is reportedly happy to stay in Chicago. However, this leaves the Bulls a burden that they will have to carry until the offseason. Furthermore, they'll have to hope that his value increases by then.

Nikola Vucevic doesn't align with the Bulls' timeline

As mentioned previously, the Bulls have already signaled a rebuild as early as the offseason. The front office realized that their core was star-studded but not good enough to transform into a legitimate threat in the East, which resulted in a string of early playoff exits. With an intention to rebuild, it would make sense for the team to swap their key players out for younger assets in the form of draft picks or players that fit within their timeline. But by failing to find a trade partner for Vucevic, they kept him around past the deadline, which clearly goes against that principle.

The Bulls were relatively successful in doing so by swapping Caruso for Josh Giddey and some second-round picks for DeRozan. While the haul for LaVine was massive and underwhelming, it was still the best move in the right direction. Let's not forget that Chicago struggled to find a suitor for his massive contract. Vucevic would've been easier to move with a friendlier contract, but they chose not to pull the trigger.

At already 34 years old, the 6-foot-10 center is still capable of playing at an All-Star level as a walking double-double threat. He's also one of the biggest reasons why the team remains in the Play-In Tournament picture. But for any team that wants to increase their draft chances, that doesn't do them any favors. It would've been a win-win situation to allow Vucevic to play for a contender at this stage of his career, while getting some future building blocks in return. But by not striking a deal for him before the deadline, Vucevic is forced to waste his services for a team that's a Play-In contender at best.

Chicago Bulls' indecision

It's safe to say that the Bulls are stuck at a fork in the road. With Vucevic remaining on the team, the same dilemma continues to haunt the team. Chicago is still good enough to secure a spot in the play-in, but they also have the option to “tank” their way for a favorable position at the upcoming NBA Draft. Thus far, it looks like the Bulls front office is showing signs of a lack of a commitment towards a rebuild.

In the midst of finally letting go of their stars, the team somehow decided to stop at Vucevic. And as the trade deadline passed, Bulls general manager Arturas Karnisovas revealed that making the play-in tournament would be a huge feat. Hence, the amount of games they've won this year has basically forfeited a chance to get Cooper Flagg, a potential certified face of the franchise that they've been waiting for. To make matters more interesting, the Bulls solidified their U-turn by inking an injury-riddled 27-year-old Lonzo Ball to a contract extension.

Given that the front office is still hopeful for this team will carve out a miracle playoff run, fans will have to wait longer before a new era dawns upon the Windy City. For as long as the veterans are around, Chicago will continue to be stuck in no man's land.