With the recent return of several popular Nike Basketball silhouettes from the 1990's, the sneaker giant will bring back one of their iconic models while expanding the Nike Air Max Uptempo line. The upcoming Chicago Bulls colorway is added to an increasingly long release calendar for the upcoming year as Nike will continue to give fans what they want in recycling retro sneakers.

The Nike Air Max Uptempo was first released in 1995 and was the first Nike Basketball sneaker to feature a fully-length Nike Air unit throughout the outsole. The shoes were followed by the Air More Uptempo release, which was eventually popularized by Chicago Bulls' legend Scottie Pippen. Pippen popularized the Nike Uptempo line through his championship runs with the Bulls and his appearance at that 1996 Olympic Games.

Now, the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 will return for its 30th anniversary in a classic Chicago Bulls colorway. The red/black edition made a comeback in 2019, but will now return once again for sneakerheads to cop a second chance at these.

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95

Known technically as the “University Red” colorway, this white/black/red colorway clearly has its Chicago Bulls ties. The shoes are based in a 360 Nike Air unit through a white bubbled outsole. The shoe ascends into a black nubuck upper and mudguard, followed by the white saddle, tongue, laces, and sockliner. We see hits of University Red throughout the Nike Swoosh and both tongue and heel pull tabs. Nike Uptempo branding appears on the back heel to complete the look.

We've already seen a slated release for the black/white pair of the Nike Air Max Uptempo 95, so we can expect this pair sometime during the summer of 2025. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $160 and should drop on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. Don't miss out on your chance to own this nostalgic sneaker from the golden era of basketball.