UFC Vegas 98: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Chidi Njokuani and Jared Gooden. Njokuani was successful in his UFC welterweight debut with a split decision victory meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Gooden got back on track in his last fight with a second-round submission victory. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Njokuani-Gooden prediction and pick.

Chidi Njokuani (23-10) hit a rough patch losing three in a row with two of those three losses coming by knockout. He has since made the drop to the welterweight division where he was successful in his first fight defeating Rhys McKee by split decision. Njokuani will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on Jared Gooden this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Jared Gooden (23-9) was able to secure his second win inside the Octagon when he defeated Wellington Thurman via second-round submission in his last fight. He is now 3-2 in his last five fights and will be looking to pick up his second win in a row when he takes on Chidi Njokuani this weekend at UFC Vegas 98.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Chidi Njokuani-Jared Gooden Odds

Chidi Njokuani: -175

Jared Gooden: +145

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

Why Chidi Njokuani Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rhys McKee – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 15 (14 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Chidi Njokuani is poised to secure a victory against Jared Gooden at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend, thanks to his superior striking prowess and experience at the highest level. Njokuani’s impressive 16-second knockout in his UFC debut showcases his devastating power and precision. His diverse striking arsenal, coupled with his height and reach advantage, will likely keep Gooden at bay and allow Njokuani to control the fight from a distance. Moreover, Njokuani’s experience against top-tier competition in the UFC gives him a significant edge in terms of fight IQ and adaptability.

While Gooden is a tough competitor with a well-rounded skill set, Njokuani’s striking accuracy and finishing ability make him the favorite in this matchup. Njokuani’s knockout power, evident in his 11 KO/TKO victories, poses a constant threat throughout the fight. His ability to maintain composure under pressure and make strategic adjustments mid-fight will be crucial in neutralizing Gooden’s aggressive style. As the odds suggest, Njokuani’s technical superiority and fight-ending potential make him the likely victor in what promises to be an exciting middleweight clash.

Why Jared Gooden Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Wellington Turman – SUB

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 19 (11 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Jared “Nite Train” Gooden is primed to derail Chidi Njokuani’s comeback attempt at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend. Gooden’s relentless pressure and powerful striking will be key factors in this welterweight clash. At 30 years old, Gooden is entering his physical prime, while the 35-year-old Njokuani has shown signs of slowing down in recent performances. Gooden’s confidence tends to grow as fights progress, which could prove crucial against Njokuani, who has been known to fade after the first round.

Njokuani’s recent cut to welterweight may also work against him, as he looked sluggish in his last outing at 170 pounds. Gooden’s aggressive style and knockout power will likely force Njokuani into uncomfortable exchanges, potentially leading to a finish. With 11 KO/TKO victories on his record, Gooden has the tools to exploit Njokuani’s defensive vulnerabilities3. As the fight enters the later rounds, Gooden’s superior cardio and pressure should allow him to overwhelm Njokuani and secure a statement victory, potentially by TKO or a dominant decision.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Jared Gooden Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 98, Chidi Njokuani and Jared Gooden are set to deliver an explosive matchup. Njokuani’s technical striking and reach advantage will be pitted against Gooden’s aggressive style and power. While Njokuani has the edge in experience and precision, Gooden’s pressure and durability could pose problems. The fight’s outcome may hinge on Njokuani’s ability to maintain distance and Gooden’s success in closing the gap. Ultimately, Njokuani’s superior striking technique and fight IQ should allow him to outpoint Gooden over three rounds. However, Gooden’s power means a knockout is always possible. With that said, Njokuani should get the job done here against Gooden by unanimous decision in a closely contested battle.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Jared Gooden Prediction & Pick: Chidi Njokuani (-175), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)