With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, many eyes will be on the Chiefs. Ahead of the Chiefs-Vikings game, we'll be making our Chiefs Week 5 predictions.

Kansas City is a very talented team that is 3-1 on the season. Patrick Mahomes is leading the charge, and they are coming off a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense is very talented, with an elite tight end in Travis Kelce. The Mahomes to Kelce connection is one of the best connections in football. Mahomes has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 154 yards and six carries.

The 28-year-old quarterback is one of the best players in the league. He is the reigning MVP and Super Bowl MVP, leading the charge for the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense has played well through the first four weeks of the season. Typically, the Chiefs offense leads the way, but they haven't played at the level they have in years prior.

Their defense has led the charge this season, with the most points scored against them being 21.

Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender, but this won't be an easy matchup. While the Vikings are off to a slow 1-3 start, they are a talented team that made it to the playoffs last season. The Vikings have a great offense with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and one of the league's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson. Minnesota could give Kansas City a tough matchup, especially with home-field advantage.

With that said, let's move on to our Chiefs Week 5 predictions.

3. Travis Kelce catches a touchdown

Kelce is the top tight end in the league and is great at getting open. Kelce has 17 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns in his three games this season. The 34-year-old is Mahomes' go-to target. Kansas City's receivers are a very unproven group with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, and Kadarius Toney. Although these receivers are talented, when it comes down to a big play, Mahomes looks to his trusted target, Kelce.

Against a Vikings defense that has not faired well against elite offenses, Kelce should cash in with a touchdown.

2. Chris Jones dominates the Vikings offensive line

Chris Jones is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. Jones is one of the early candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award, with 3.5 sacks in the three games he's played. He is an elite pass-rusher and run-stuffer. It is hard for defenses to gameplan against Jones, as he has the versatility to rush on the inside or come off the edge.

The Vikings' offensive line is weak, and a lot of pressure has been put on Kirk Cousins this season. Jones has been very disruptive, putting consistent pressure on the quarterback.

1. Chiefs win in one-score game

Kansas City is a contender, but that doesn't mean they will have a blowout win every week. Last week, the Chiefs narrowly held off the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets. Zach Wilson was able to play at a higher level than Mahomes and almost steal a win.

Kansas City should still beat Minnesota, but their offense can keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs. It should be a tight contest, with Kansas City coming out on top on the road.