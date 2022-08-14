The Kansas City Chiefs have already entered the new season, though losing to the Chicago Bears 19-14 on Saturday in their first preseason game may not have been ideal.

The objective of the preseason opener, however, was not really to win. Instead, the on-field performances will be considerably more significant. As training camp continues and the first round of roster cuts takes place the following week, a number of players helped and hurt their chances.

The Kansas City Chiefs basically learned some very important things about the athletes vying for spots on their roster.

When the NFL’s regular season begins, the coaching staff will utilize the data from these preseason games to evaluate players as they trim the roster to 53 men. Early this week, the Chiefs will see the first round of roster cuts as they must reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players.

After Week 1 of the preseason opener in Chicago, take a look at how the stock of some players has risen.

Chiefs standouts:

3. Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore, a wide receiver who was selected in the 2022 draft, had a fantastic day in his NFL debut. Prior to Saturday’s preseason opener, Moore was also the subject of considerable fanfare. In the aftermath of the Tyreek Hill trade, Moore now has a lot riding on his shoulders.

Skyy Moore with the toe-drag 🔥pic.twitter.com/jKWxntMq8R — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 13, 2022

In the first half, Moore lined up both inside and outside and also caught the punts. Considering that Mecole Hardman is ready to have a larger role in the offense, special teams coach Dave Toub recently made a comment on the need of developing several returners. Moore fielded all of his punts beautifully, even one where he was pushed into by a teammate while he was catching it. On a crucial first-down pickup, though, he made the day’s best reception.

Prior to the 2022 draft, Moore was mostly praised for having good hands, which were on display here. On three targets, he had three catches for a total of 23 yards for the day. Moore surely established himself as a versatile tool for the offense in his debut. He helped raise his own stock in the locker room as the only lock in the receiving corps to pull in multiple catches.

2. George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis had an immediate impact on the squad by giving an outstanding performance on the field. His unwavering effort and power-rushing style were evident. The first-round pick’s debut was clearly a success.

He even finished the game with a powerful sack that seemed to be a declaration of his much-discussed motor. He also finished the day with two more quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a tackle.

In his short playing time on Saturday, Karlaftis was perhaps Kansas City’s most effective defensive lineman. His 10-yard sack made a big early splash. Karlaftis’ strength up front was blatantly apparent, and it really aided Steve Spagnuolo’s unit.

Following the loss, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media. The L notwithstanding, he had many reasons to be proud. When questioned about Karlaftis’ first game as a Chief, Reid beamed.

“Yeah, he’s a sharp kid,” Reid said. “He wants to do the right things. He talks to everybody. All those veteran players, he asks questions. He’s not afraid to learn. He’s got a good defensive line coach that can teach him. He’s a sponge right now with all that.”

1. Justin Watson

Every year, the Chiefs add an offensive weapon to their arsenal that receives excessive fanfare but never materializes. Wide receiver Cornell Powell, selected in the sixth round, was the victim the previous year. Isiah Pacheco and Justin Watson were this year’s highly rated wide receivers and running backs before today’s game. Both saw plenty of playing time against the Bears on Saturday in a variety of situations, but Justin Watson lived up to the promise.

With five receptions for 48 yards and a significant 22-yard touchdown yards, Watson led all pass catchers on the day.

Watson played for the Buccaneers for the first four years of his career, accumulating a total of 23 catches while making only two starts. The Chiefs gave him a one-year contract in February, and he has thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity.

For each of the three quarterbacks whose throws he received, he seemed to be a safety option and had several catches for first downs. He will have a great chance to have an effect on this offense in the next season if he can continue to build on today’s performance throughout the remainder of the preseason.