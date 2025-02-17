The Kansas City Chiefs tasted humble pie eight days ago. They go from thinking about a three-peat to now resetting after their 40-22 Super Bowl debacle. They now have the 2025 NFL Draft to turn to.

The Philadelphia Eagles exposed some flaws on the Chiefs' side. Now, head coach Andy Reid must find help for Patrick Mahomes moving forward. Reid surely will have input on who K.C. should pursue in the April draft.

However, we're playing the role of general manager Brett Veach here. We've turned to the PFF mock draft simulator to discover who Kansas City takes through the first three rounds.

Will Mahomes get offensive line help after taking six sacks on Feb. 9? Does Kansas City take a possible tight end replacement for Travis Kelce? Or will the Chiefs bolster the other trenches? It's time to dive into which four players head to Arrowhead Stadium.

Round 1, Pick 31 — Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

There's another Chiefs star who's not getting any younger: Chris Jones. Scourton's selection comes off as the groomed replacement for Jones down the road.

Scourton is two inches shorter at 6-foot-4 compared to Jones. But he carries 280 pounds with ease in the trenches. He's equipped with long arms that give offensive linemen fits. The Texas A&M star defeated blockers with an aggressive rip move. He's even attacked blockers with a nasty spin move that includes knocking down the lineman's hands.

Scourton bet on himself by transferring from Purdue to Texas A&M. He grabbed five sacks in his lone season with the Aggies. But he delivered 10 in 2023 while with the Boilermakers. Scourton is a tackle-for-loss machine, with 29 total in his last two seasons.

He'll need to play with lower pad level and add more hand moves moving forward. But Kansas City has performed highly well with long-limbed defenders. Scourton is one who blends right in.

Round 2, Pick 63 — Defensive tackle Alfred Collins, Texas

Veach stays with the Southeastern Conference and the Lonestar State with this next selection.

Collins is an even more massive inside option. He stands at 6-foot-5, 320-pounds and brings his own set of long arms. His feet, though, are a strong trait on the field.

Collins is quick and disciplined enough to fill a zone gap and redirect the running play. He can stack blocks and take on double teams, which frees up the linebackers. Collins delivered his best highlights against the ground game — winning off a swim move and straight power to stuff the run.

He's on the slow side, though, after the snap. Collins tends to rely on his power right after. But he's another young option for the trenches as Jones gets older.

Round 3, Pick 66 — Tackle Jonah Savalinaea, Arizona

The Chiefs finally get Mahomes future pass protection here. Although they end up working a trade with the Tennessee Titans to nab Savalinaea.

The Eagles' pass rush showed they were one step ahead of the Chiefs' front five. The foot explosions from Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, plus Josh Sweat and the rest of the rotation caused discomfort for K.C's trenches and Mahomes. Savalinaea brings one of the quickest initial bursts in this draft. He explodes out of his own stance to take on rushers.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman then fires off his hands powerfully to knock defenders back, disrupting their rush pursuit.

He'll need to improve his agility moving forward as Savalinaea looked slow in getting to his pull blocks. He's also more of a natural right tackle. While RT help is needed, Kansas City has the blindside to address too following the Super Bowl loss.

Round 3, Pick 95 — RB Devin Neal, Kansas

A local college star ends day two of the NFL Draft for Veach and K.C.

Reid becomes the one who helps facilitate this selection. The three-time Super Bowl winning head coach has thrived with backs who catch out of the backfield. Neal is among the best in the nation at that skillset. He produced back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons in nearby Lawrence too.

Veach has a big decision to make with Isiah Pacheco. The two-time Super Bowl champ is officially up for an extension. He's got one year left on his rookie deal. But he's coming off an injury-riddled 2024 and got bottled to 310 rushing yards. K.C. struggled to run the rock too, ranking 22nd in rushing yardage.

The Neal pick makes sense at this spot. His versatility can reignite the backfield. Overall, K.C. does address the trenches — but turns more to defense instead of revamping the pass protection. Neal ends up as a steal for the Chiefs. The AFC champs earn a “B” grade with these quartet of selections.