Although the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t lit up the scoreboard as much as in past years, they’re still 7-0. Part of that is because of their offensive line, led by reliable blockers like center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith.

Humphrey talked up Smith’s game before Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr.

“He’s probably the most physical lineman in the league. He loves getting after guys, putting guys on the ground, getting after him,” said Humphrey. “So just, the physicality that it brings, and also, the mental prep that he does throughout the week to be able to see things before it’s happening, pre-snap, post-snap, what’s happening, all those things, he does a great job with it.”

“He understands schemes and concepts well and what we’re trying to do against what the defense has given us.”

Both players have done their job, as the Chiefs have allowed just 12 sacks thus far, tied for third-least in the league. They also rank second in the NFL with a 68% pass-block win rate and sixth with a 74% run-block win rate, via ESPN Analytics.

Humphrey’s praise shouldn’t be taken lightly either, as he tops the interior lineman pass-block win rate list at 98%. The two-time Pro Bowler has anchored an offense that’s weathered the storm amidst crippling injuries to Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also had a down year, ranking just 16th in both passing yards (1,651) and touchdowns (eight), and has nine picks to boot. However, the offensive line has protected the three-time Super Bowl champion and opened up lanes in the running game, allowing Kansas City to move the ball enough to win.

Will the Chiefs stay undefeated for one more week?

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith give the Chiefs flexibility

While it helps to have explosive playmakers at quarterback and the skill positions, the core fundamentals of football will always lie in the trenches. If Humphrey, Smith, and the rest of Kansas City’s offensive line continue operating at a high level, it’s hard to see how they lose to a Buccaneers team sans Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

“Yeah, it fires us up and makes everybody else play with that much more of an edge. When you see it in the film, you see your guy doing that. It’s kind of infectious.” Humphrey said about Smith’s energy. “It makes you want to do it too, and it kind of turns into a competition so you can do it the most on the field.

“Trey usually wins, but it turns into a competition, and he just does a great job; he brings so much energy to the room and gets guys fired up, so it’s a lot of fun to play with him.”