The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night. However, the status of superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been up in the air since he suffered a hyperextended knee earlier in the week. Reports have come out left and right, including a strong take from the Chiefs CEO. But, hours before the game, the team is elevating tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Chiefs are elevating TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad for tonight's game against the #Lions, source said. Insurance in case Travis Kelce can’t go.'

Elevating a tight end hours before the game is certainly an eye-opening move, although it appears the Chiefs will have Kelce make an attempt in warmups and go from there. It appears to be the trainer's decision as to whether or not Kelce gets to play, as Adam Schefter reported on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Travis Kelce wants to play and thinks he can play tonight.. In the end the Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder is gonna make the final call on if he ends up playing" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GpVlDE475k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2023

Bushman has made just two appearances in the NFL, both of them with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, so he might not see much activity at all. Noah Gray appears to be the main beneficiary if Kelce is absent, and he had 28 catches with 299 yards and a score in 17 games for the Chiefs last season.

If Kelce doesn't play, it's a big blow for the Chiefs offense, especially after they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. It remains to be seen whether or not Kelce will give it a go, but this surely seems like the All-Pro tight end won't be suiting up for the season opener.