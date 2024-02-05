He makes mistakes too.

Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni are getting their squads ready to battle it out in Allegiant Stadium. Super Bowl 58 is one for the books as the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a re-vamped San Francisco 49ers squad that is hungrier than ever. However, Adam Schefter may have had a different matchup in his heart. He may have wanted the Washington Commanders to be out there in Las Vegas.

Trusted insider Adam Schefter noted that both teams slated for Super Bowl 58 are now headed to Las Vegas. The blunder was instead of placing the 49ers as the Chiefs' rivals for the big game, he instead placed Sam Howell's Commanders. This made for good laughs over on X, formerly Twitter.

“Word is the Super Bowl canceled on the Commanders while the team was in flight,” a fan joked.

Schefter may have had the Commanders on his mind the whole day. Dan Quinn did recently hire Kliff Kingsbury which happened on the same day as the Chiefs and 49ers were traveling to Las Vegas. However, this did not stop fans from making fun of the situation.

Funny comments like, “Big test for Dan Quinn. The first game as new Commanders HC is the Super Bowl vs the Chiefs,” and, “Did the Commanders cash in the money in the bank???” were dropped after the blunder went viral.

Other members even included the misfortune of other teams, “Commanders got mentioned with the Super Bowl before the Cowboys on Twitter.”

The memes just keep on coming as the anticipation for the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers builds up.