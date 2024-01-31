Even a former All-Pro understands how difficult it is to beat Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Every team in the NFL has come to realize how hard it is defending Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. As he watches Kelce dominate on the field, a former All-Pro is still trying to decipher the best way to bring him down.

Retiring from the Carolina Panthers halfway through Kelce's career, Luke Kuechly has spent time understanding the tight end's game. While it still won't be easy, Kuechly had some advice on how to best face off against Kelce, via Up & Adams.

“You try to study as much as you can, you try to anticipate routes. He runs normal routes, he runs fades. But nothing he does is really on script,” Kuechly said. “He can find a window, move out of a window. He has the freedom to find space and sit down.”

“You have to keep your eyes on Travis. You can't take your eyes off of him and look at (Patrick) Mahomes. Once you lose sight of him, Mahomes knows that, Kelce knows that.” Kuechly continued. “There's a reason that he's Travis Kelce.”

Not only is keeping your eyes on Kelce crucial, but it's also the tight end's biggest tell. Kuechly said that defenders can read when Kelce will make his break by watching his eyes. The defenders need to stay attached to the tight end and stay focused to that tell. If so, they might have a chance of stopping a huge Kelce gain.

Still, not many teams around the league have been able to accomplish that feat. The San Francisco 49ers will be the next to try when they face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. But with Kuechly in retirement, all they can do is hope his advice actually helps slow down Travis Kelce.