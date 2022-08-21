‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.

Of course Chiefs fans were hyped up about the brilliant showing. For those who didn’t notice, the rookie defensive end was actually double-teamed–suggesting that the Commanders did their research on him–but that still was not enough to stop him from going at Wentz.

Fans expressed their delight on Karlaftis’ performance, with one supporter even seeing big teams for the youngster in the 2022 season.

This is the kind of thing that makes me think he’ll break the #Chiefs rookie sack record. pic.twitter.com/tkKAXmy1ri — BJ Kissel (@BJ_KCSN) August 21, 2022

GK was double teamed, held, and he still sacked Wentz 😭😭 — J (@ixtdemon) August 20, 2022

Others couldn’t help but share their surprise how the Chiefs got him late in the first round of the draft. With that kind of performance–something that he has repeatedly shown while in Purdue–he could and should have definitely gone higher.

It's one of the reasons Purdue was so good last season. The opposing team had to triple team him, -Every single down- to keep him from doing this. It was like having an extra man on defense. — JohnA (@ssbtdoom) August 21, 2022

Can’t believe we got him at 27 pic.twitter.com/vMZrohA78A — ☁️ Moore Szn (@NiggaNameDylan) August 20, 2022

“Karlaftis Motors: They Never Stop Running” needs to be on a t-shirt — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) August 20, 2022

George Karlaftis has definitely shown the Chiefs what he can do, and his arrival is certainly a welcome development for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. If he can keep up with the same play and energy in the offseason, Kansas City will even be more difficult to handle. They already have a potent offense led by Patrick Mahomes, and so imagine what a more versatile defense can do for them.