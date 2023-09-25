The Kansas City Chiefs have their groove back. After suffering an upset home loss at the hands of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 2 and then crushed the Chicago Bears back at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

By steering Kansas City to a 41-10 victory over the Bears on Sunday, Andy Reid just moved a spot higher on the all-time NFL list for head coaching wins, passing the great Tom Landry, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Andy Reid has passed Tom Landry and now is fourth all-time for NFL head coaching victories with 271.”

Andy Reid will go down as one of the greatest head coaches ever in the history of the NFL — and he’s not done yet. Reid already has two Super Bowl rings as a head coach, which he both won as the sideline boss of the Chiefs, but he’s far from writing the conclusion of his legendary career. The Chiefs are once again considered a top contender for the Super Bowl this 2023 NFL season. After all, they still have Patrick Mahomes, not to mention the fact that they are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs had an easy time blowing past Chicago. Mahomes went 24-for-33 for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Isaiah Pacheco led on the ground the team with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown, while an inspired Travis Kelce recorded 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches and eight targets.

Reid can add to his coaching wins total in Week 4 when the Chiefs face off against the New York Jets on the road.