Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid delivered a positive injury update for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reid said that hamstring spasms removed JuJu from Thursday's practice, but he was able to practice on Friday. Smith-Shuster would be listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday's upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers just in case he suffers a setback.

Smith-Schuster had a huge game last week against the New Orleans Saints, collecting seven passes for 130 yards. He's been with the team since signing in late August, but had yet to make much of an impact.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna has already been ruled out vs. the 49ers in Week 7.

Chiefs finding different ways to win

In Week 5, Kareem Hunt and Smith-Schuster led the way on offense. The duo combined for 232 yards and a score. In Week 4, the Chiefs' defense limited the Chargers to just 224 yards, including only 55 on the ground. In Week 3, Carson Steele and Rashee Rice were the leaders on the ground and through the air.

The days of superhero play from Patrick Mahomes II or perhaps an overreliance on Travis Kelce are long gone. The league has became so fixated on the Chiefs that every team in the league is built to stop them, yet still can't. The two-high safety shift in strategy is entrenched in the league. It seems the Chiefs are still getting it done no matter the strategy or the supporting cast.

Through five games, Mahomes has 1,235 passing yards (247 per game, 12th-best) with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He's 17th in QB rating and 19th in passer rating.

You know who doesn't think he's having a down-year? 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan, per the team's recent press conference.

“I think everyone says down-year just because their numbers aren’t just crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets. He’s been as good as it gets since the first year that he got to play. All their games, I think, except for one, have come down to the last possession, and he’s as good as anyone in that last possession. Their running numbers aren’t quite what they were last year. Their red zone isn’t real high. So I think that equates to numbers, but Pat is Pat, and he’s as good as it gets, and I don’t see that changing at all.”

The 5-0 Chiefs travel to San Francisco in Week 7 to play the 3-3 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 20 at 4:25 p.m. EST.