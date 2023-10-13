Andy Reid is not afraid to own up to his mistakes. The Kansas City Chiefs' 19-8 win over the visiting Denver Broncos on TNF was no different.

Reid discussed the Chiefs' botched fake-field goal play with the media after the game. He said it was something he'd like to take back, per KCTV 5.

“You can't stall down there, you can't have penalties, you can't have a fake field goal…We probably wanna have that one back on the QB sneak,” Andy Reid said.

“I shouldn't have called that. It was two yards right there, probably a little bit too far. Try to stay aggressive with it, but probably want that one back,” Andy Reid added.

A SPECIAL TEAMS TUSH PUSH! pic.twitter.com/UiPqfos7Vn — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 13, 2023

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The fiasco occurred at the 8:10 minute mark of the second quarter with the Chiefs leading the Broncos, 3-0. Just as Harrison Butker was about to kick a 25-yard field gaol, Reid called for a “tush push” play. In that formation, tight end Noah Gray was the player assigned to sneak the ball for two yards and a possible first down. Instead, the Broncos defense held serve and forced the Chiefs to turn the ball over on downs. It was three points down the drain for Kansas City.

Andy Reid's counterpart, the Broncos' Sean Payton, also committed a coaching gaffe late in the first half. Payton inexplicably called timeout that allowed the Chiefs to move the ball within field goal range. Kansas City capitalized with a Harrison Butker field goal that gave them a 13-0 lead at the half. Even the best coaches in the business make mistakes.

Despite the fake-field goal debacle, the Chiefs have won 16 games in a row against the Broncos. With the Broncos' recent struggles, that trend will likely continue.