Nearly two years after slamming into two vehicles that were parked on the side of an interstate ramp and causing major injuries to his victims, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has finally received his sentence. Britt Reid will spend the next three years of his life in prison as part of a DWI plea deal.

The verdict was released on Tuesday after a lengthy trial. The prosecution actually recommended four years for Britt, but the presiding judge decided that three years would suffice. This is despite the fact that one of his victim’s mothers, Felicia Miller, desperately pleaded in court for a lengthier statement for the former Chiefs coach (via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports)

“It’s been nearly 21 months since Britt Reid hurt us,” Miller said. “He apologized last month for first the time … To be clear, your apology is not accepted.

“He apologized to us at the same time he apologized to ‘Chiefs Kingdom,’ ” Miller said, using the term for Chiefs fans. “This is not a game. This is not a Chiefs’ game. This is our life.”

Here is Britt Reid leaving court and heading off with deputies.

3 years in prison @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/adHGtubELW — Angie Ricono 🌻 (@angiericono) November 1, 2022

Miller, the mother of six-year old Ariel who spent two weeks in a coma following the car crash, accused Britt of being “privileged, out of touch and unsympathetic.” The enraged mother also reiterated the fact that Britt is a repeat offender, with several convictions of DUI, road rage, and drug charges.

“He had every opportunity in life,” Miller said. “Instead of doing something with the opportunities that have been handed to him, Britt Reid hurt us. Ariel’s life is forever changed because of Britt Reid. Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did.

“She will never play sports,” Miller added. “Sports, [which] his family has made a living off of. She’ll never do that. He took that from her. She will deal with the effects of his actions every day for the rest of her life.”

Thankfully, Ariel Miller was able to come out of her coma after half a month. However, the lasting physical effects of the life-threatening car crash continues to haunt her to this very day, as it will for the rest of her life.

“… Today, Ariel drags her right foot when she walks,” Miller said. “Next month we’re going to see a doctor about leg braces. She has terrible balance. She takes longer to process information than her peers. She will have to be in special ed. She wears thick glasses that she never wore before.

“This is our life.”

Britt Reid, who was relieved of his role as an outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs shortly after the accident, previously admitted to getting drunk at a team facility before the accident. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .113 when he slammed into two parked vehicles at 84 miles per hour just half a mile from the said facility.