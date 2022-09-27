Kansas City Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore has not left a strong impression on the fanbase throughout the first few weeks of the season. The 2022 second-round pick has not played a big role in the Chiefs’ offense thus far into the year, serving primarily as a punt returner in his first three games. Despite his lack of touches, Andy Reid remains optimistic about Moore and his involvement in the passing attack going forwards, via ProFootballTalk.

“We actually had some in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way — we didn’t have a ton of first- and second-down calls, and that we got to do better with,” said the Chiefs head coach via video conference on Monday. “And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted. When it did, the defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open.

“But it’ll come, we’re through game three here now. His time will come. We’ll just keep working on it.”

Moore has caught just one reception in the first three games of the year, a 30-point grab. That came back in Week 1, and he’s since gone without a reception in each of the subsequent weeks. He’s featured primarily on special teams as the punt returner, but he muffed a punt which led to a Colts score on Sunday.

Throughout the first three weeks, Moore has featured in less than 20 percent of the Chiefs’ snaps. He featured in 19 percent of snaps in Week 1, 4 percent in Week 2, and 13 percent in Week 3. Despite his limited usage, Reid is still steadfast in his belief that Moore has a big role to play in the weeks to come.

As for Chiefs fans, they may just need to see it to believe it. While Moore still boasts tremendous potential, his NFL career has not gotten off to a fast start in Kansas City.