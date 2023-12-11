Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, savagely trolled officials after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany Mahomes gave officials a piece of her mind after the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The wife of reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes posted a savage MVP story on Instagram after the crushing defeat to Buffalo in Week 14.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany called the refs the MVP of the Chiefs-Bills game on Instagram 👀 Thoughts? 🤔 (via BrittanyLynne/IG) pic.twitter.com/qjMkhYkbya — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2023

Controversy marred the Chiefs' three-point loss to the Bills. On 2nd-and-10 from Kansas City's 49-yard line with 1:25 remaining, Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass. He found tight end Travis Kelce open near the Bills' 30-yard line.

Travis Kelce scampered for about 10 yards before he threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Kadarius Toney that threw off the Bills' defense. Toney took advantage of an open lane to the end zone. It seemed Brittany Mahomes and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom had reason to rejoice.

Not so fast.

Officials slapped Kadarius Toney with an offside penalty that moved the line of scrimmage back by 10 yards. Kansas City eventually turned the ball over on downs. Buffalo milked the clock to secure the Chiefs' fourth loss in their past six games.

The Bills suddenly put themselves back in the thick of the AFC postseason race after the controversial victory. As for the Chiefs, their lead in the AFC West dwindled to one game after the Denver Broncos' 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

It wasn't just Brittany Mahomes who protested the Chiefs' loss in Week 14. Her husband Patrick Mahomes flew into a rage on the sidelines after the game. Mahomes was so incensed his teammates had to literally restrain him. The Chiefs quarterback rarely throws that kind of fit so obviously the offside penalty was questionable.

Can the defending Super Bowl champions Chiefs maintain their composure as the regular season winds down?