The Kansas City Chiefs got a horrible Travis Kelce injury update on Tuesday, as it came out that the All-Pro tight end suffered a hyperextended knee, making him questionable for Thursday’s NFL season opener vs. the Detroit Lions. The good news is that amateur knee doctor and former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco says Kelce will be fine by game day.

“He’ll be okay once he gets past the gummy/wobbling stage where the knee feels unstable, takes 24hrs honestly,” Ochocinco wrote on Twitter. “We will see him Thursday.”

All jokes aside about Chad Ochocinco offering his diagnosis and Travis Kelce injury update, the former NFL star does have at least some idea of what he is talking about. The WR suffered a similar injury in Week 17 of the 2009 season, and he did play just one week later in the Cincinnati Bengals playoff loss to the New York Jets. Ochocinco caught just 2-of-6 targets for 28 yards in that game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

If Kelce can’t play, or even if he is limited, on Thursday vs. the Lions, that will be a major blow to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. The team is playing its first game without longtime offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and the offensive skill position players — outside of Kelce — are quite inexperienced.

If Kelce can’t go, the starters around Mahomes will be running back Isiah Pacheco (second season), tight end Noah Gray (35 career catches), and wide receivers Skyy Moore (22 career catches), Rashee Rice (rookie), Justin Watson (38 career catches), and Justyn Ross (zero career catches).

Sixth-year NFL veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the only experienced pass-catcher on the field for Mahomes if Kelce can’t answer the bell on Thursday night.