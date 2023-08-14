Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are in a disagreement over a new contract for the four-time Pro Bowler. With no resolution on the horizon and the regular season getting even closer, things are looking bleak.

Jones has held out of training camp as the Chiefs fail to meet his demands on a huge new deal. He has been with the organization since 2016 and has one more year left on his deal.

In the midst of the ordeal, Jones tweeted out a brief and cryptic message: ain’t nobody safe.

Ain't nobody safe! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 14, 2023

What exactly Jones means here is unclear but most Chiefs fans are not taking it as a good sign. Perhaps it means that not even one of the best players on a reigning Super Bowl team is able to get the contract he desires. Or, it could be a warning to the rest of the league as he nears a potential agreement with KC. Regardless of the many possibilities it could plausibly be, it doesn’t seem likely to change matters when it comes to the standoff.

While the Chiefs should still be able to play at a high level if Jones' holdout continues into the season, the 29-year-old defensive lineman is a huge part of their success. Patrick Mahomes will have to be even better to keep KC afloat as without Jones, the team's defense lacks a massive punch.

For that reason, the Chiefs would be smart to pay up for Chris Jones and secure one of their best players for the foreseeable future.