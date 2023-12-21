Chris Jones says he can't afford golf carts for the D-line.

Superstar NFL quarterbacks often get their offensive line lavish gifts for Christmas, as they are the ones who protect the QB from massive, angry defensive linemen on a weekly basis. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is no exception. He got the Chiefs’ offensive line golf carts for Christmas this year. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones would love to do the same for his D-line teammates, but there is one major issue: Jones doesn’t make Patrick Mahomes money.

“Listen, we don't have Patrick's contract, OK? ‘Til the Chiefs start paying me 50 million, I can't afford golf carts,” Jones (probably) joked, per KSHB41 Sports anchor Aaron Ladd. “But I do get the D-line Rolexes after I get 10 sacks. So, I don’t got 10 sacks, nobody getting nothing.”

Chris Jones, who has 7.5 sacks on the season heading into Week 16, is likely a little sensitive about his paycheck these days. He held out through training camp and into the regular season this year in a dispute with the Chiefs over a big-money extension. In the end, the All-Pro DT signed a one-year, $19,500,000 contract.

That’s incredible money for most people but pales in comparison to what Mahomes makes. The QB is one of the highest-paid players in not just the NFL, but all of sports. In 2020, the signal-caller signed a 10-year, $450,000,000 deal.

The Chiefs' offensive line wasn’t the only O-line to get gold carts from their QB this Christmas season. The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line got the same gift from their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, in a nod to the QB slowly walking to the locker room — instead of taking a golf cart — after spraining his ankle in Week 13.