Chris Jones and the Chiefs like being the villains.

Tensions were high between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. There was some trash talk between both squads but Patrick Mahomes' team has been here and done that. They will now see Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens next. But, the running narrative is that they are the villains in the ongoing NFL Playoffs. Chris Jones does not seem to mind any of that, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“It was everything. We knew there was going to be a lot of adversity coming in. I wanted to set the tone with the team right then and there. Put it on my back and we knew it was going to be a heck of a game. We were looking for it to go into overtime and we came away with the victory,” the Chiefs defender said.

Chris Jones was doing his best to get past the Bills offensive line in this game. He had three tackles with one of them being assisted. Moreover, Josh Allen was also ravaged by his strength due to a quarterback hit. His intangibles in terms of leadership also gave some fruit in this matchup. The Chiefs defense contained Allen's attacks to 4.7 yards per play despite Sean McDermott launching a whopping total of 78 schemes.

How the Chiefs defense fared against the Bills

Allen and the Bills offensive line were not allowing anyone from the Chiefs to get a sack. So, Andy Reid employed various ways to make life hard for him in the pocket. He took down each and every one of their weapons as soon as the ball landed in one of the receivers' hands. Justin Reid led the Chiefs in this aspect of the game. He had eight tackles with three assisted ones. Chamarri Conner also had eight tackles with two of them being assisted.

The other thing Coach Reid's Chiefs defense was good at was coverage. Allen may not have thrown a pick but it was hard for him to find receivers on time. He missed 13 out of 39 attempts to pass due to a masterful performance by their secondary. It was the Chiefs' defense on runs that gave the Bills hope. Hopefully, they do not allow the Ravens to do the same in the AFC Championship game. Another wish they could also make is for Patrick Mahomes to pop off on offense.