Although Tyreek Hill's elite play sends a strong message on the field, the All-Pro wide receiver still cannot resist talking some trash off it. He is known for not having a filter, as fans probably know based on his recent comments about post-retirement. Hill is also always willing to engage in a social media war, even with former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Chris Jones.

It is all in good fun, but that did not stop the star defensive tackle from landing a couple of savage blows on the speedster. Hill recently bragged on X that he could give Jones and Dallas Cowboys dominant edge rusher Micah Parsons trouble on the edge. While such obvious hyperbole does not typically warrant a response, Jones wanted to get in on the jokes himself.

“Tyreek is just too small man,” Jones said in an NSFW appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “Tyreek is not even five-foot, you think I'm going to let this little mother f****r talk s**t to me? He's got the little man syndrome. You know those little guys, they be talking…That's how they get you, that little man syndrome. They talk quick and fast on you.”

Chris Jones' roasting of Tyreek Hill will surely not go unanswered. Perhaps, just as Travis Kelce suggests on the show, the Cheetah can back up his big talk by lining up opposite of the two-time Super bowl champion when the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins clash in Germany in Week 9.

In any case, Hill is unlikely to tone down his social media bravado, especially after his superb start to the 2023-24 season. Jones is serving him the biggest piece of humble pie he can find, though.