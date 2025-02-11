The Kansas City Chiefs suffered perhaps their greatest loss in franchise history on Sunday. Kansas City got demolished 40-22 against Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score suggests. Now the Chiefs must transition into offseason mode and focus on improving the team in the future. There is still a possibility that it includes WR DeAndre Hopkins, despite recent rumors about his retirement.

Hopkins posted, and then deleted, a message on social media firing back at retirement rumors about himself.

“Don’t know what you heard but I’m not done yet,” Hopkins said in the deleted post, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Hopkins was responding to a tweet by a fake Adam Schefter account. That post claimed that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hopkins had informed the team about his intention to retire from the NFL.

Hopkins in fact has no plans to retire and is set to become a free agent this spring. It is currently unknown whether or not he will return to the Chiefs this offseason.

Hopkins finished the 2024 regular season with 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns split between Tennessee and Kansas City.

There will be a market for his services in free agency, assuming he does not stay in Kansas City.

DeAndre Hopkins sends heartfelt message after possible final Chiefs game in Super Bowl 59

DeAndre Hopkins had previously posted a heartfelt message to Chiefs fans following Super Bowl 59.

“Forever grateful to be part of the Chiefs organization,” Hopkins said in his post. “Didn’t complete the mission or play my best game but that’s life.”

Hopkins is referring to one crucial play that he let slip through his fingers, both literally and metaphorically.

The play occurred in the final minute of the second quarter. Kansas City was down 24-0 and attempting to drive down the field quickly and get on the board before halftime. On third and 11, Patrick Mahomes scrambles outside the pocket and slings a pass towards Hopkins, who is streaking across the field unguarded.

Unfortunately, Hopkins dropped the pass and prevented what would have been a huge gain during a crucial part of the game. Kansas City was set to get the opening kickoff of the second half, so getting a score on that drive could have let the Chiefs double up on points. If that happened, the game could have ended very differently.

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs address the wide receiver position this offseason.