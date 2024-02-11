The Super Bowl is just moments away and right now, many big names are arriving at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. From celebrities to media personalities, this season's finale has the entire country watching. Of course, the players' families also showed up in support of their kin. Donna Kelce in particular, arrived at the big dance wearing a jacket that was making rounds on social media.

While it may look like a normal letterman jacket from the front, the back of it had two words that would make the piece of clothing suit her and just her only: Mama Kelce. (via AP NFL)

In the past, the headwoman of the Kelce family already witnessed her younger son Travis win two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs – once in 2020 and the other just last year in February. Presently, she'll be watching a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which means that her son's team is facing an opponent eager for a rematch.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will face a familiar foe on the big stage

Falling to the Chiefs four years ago, the San Francisco 49ers haven't forgotten the feeling of coming so close yet so far to a Championship. While there are plenty of new players under Kyle Shanahan's roster, seven names in particular were part of their 2020 Super Bowl heartbreak: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, Fred Warner, Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw.

No matter how hungry they may be, however, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have shown that they're capable of taking on any type of adversity. With two rings and four Super Bowl appearances in the last five seasons, Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs look to continue their winning ways, and the next few hours will determine if they'll be crowned champions once again.

 

 