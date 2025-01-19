The Kansas City Chiefs feel unstoppable with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Kansas City got a huge win on Saturday, beating Houston 23-14 in a nailbiter of a game. The Chiefs will now advance to the AFC Championship for the seventh consecutive season.

The Chiefs got one huge touchdown during the fourth quarter that helped seal the victory. Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about the ‘unreal' play during his postgame press conference.

“I always tell our coaches – don't get used to that. This is unreal,” Reid told reporters after the game. “I tell the fans the same thing. We're very lucky to have him here. The stuff he's doing doesn't happen. That's why he's the greatest at doing what he's done.”

The play in question was a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Mahomes was about to be sacked but fell forward before throwing the pass. It seemed that nobody on the field except for Kelce expected Mahomes to get the pass off. Kelce caught the pass unopposed in the end zone for a huge game-altering touchdown.

Kelce was the savior for the Chiefs. He hauled in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, leading all receivers on both teams. His chemistry with Mahomes was invaluable, especially on the game-sealing touchdown pass.

Now the Chiefs wait to host the winner of Sunday's Ravens vs. Bills game next weekend. A trip to Super Bowl 59 will be on the line.

Chiefs' Andy Reid gives hilarious response to 300th career NFL win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid entered NFL history with Saturday's big win. Reid got his 300th career win as an NFL head coach, which puts him in rare company.

Not many coaches win nearly that many games. Reid's longevity as a coach and ability to manufacture sustained success make him one of the great coaches in league history.

Reid had a hilarious response when asked about getting his 300th career win on Saturday.

“I joked to guys that you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight,” Reid joked.

Reid is now in the same category as some of the best coaches in NFL history after getting his 300th win. He now joins Don Shula (347 wins), Bill Belichick (333 wins), and George Halas (324 wins) in the 300-win club.

Reid and the Chiefs are hoping to add a couple more wins to that total this season. Kansas City's quest for a three-peat is looking more realistic than ever before.