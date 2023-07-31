The Kansas City Chiefs dealt with some sad news as training camp kicked off this week. Lifelong fan Jessica Tangen tragically died while attending training camp on Sunday.

Mosaic Life Care, a healthcare company that collaborates with Chiefs training camp, issued an official statement on Tangen's death on Sunday.

“We are devastated to share that one of the Kansas City Chiefs beloved fans, Jessica Tangen of Riverside, MO, passed away Sunday morning during practice at Chiefs training camp,” Mosaic Life Care said in a press release.

“Jessica's family shared that she was a lifelong Chiefs fan and loved cheering for the team,” per the official statement.

The company hasn't released an official cause of death as of this writing. Training camp has coincided with a brutal heatwave that struck the Western Missouri region in July.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Tangen and her family during this difficult time.

Chiefs training camp has been an eventful one so far

On the other hand, the Chiefs have had some interesting developments during the lead-up to training camp in the past week.

Head coach Andy Reid is entering his 11th season at the helm. Reid has won at least nine games in each of his 10 years with the Chefs. He is aiming for an eighth straight AFC West division title and a third Super Bowl title with Kansas City in 2023.

When reporters asked Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt if he has thought about a replacement for Andy Reid should the latter retire, he said he hasn't given it thought. Hunt, the son of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, said he hopes it stays that way for the foreseeable future.

For his part, Reid cleared the air on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce punching linebacker Jack Cochrane at training camp on Saturday. Reid told ESPN that Kelce has already apologized to him for his actions.

These events have transpired in the aftermath of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' appearance on the Netflix sports documentary “Quarterback” which debuted on July 12.

One thing's for sure: the Chiefs will make more headlines as they defend their Super Bowl title during the lead-up to the 2023 NFL season.