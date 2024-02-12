Fans had many reactions to the viral moment

A lot of attention was on Taylor Swift's arrival to Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, but a certain clip of her introducing Ice Spice to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce before the game went viral as well.

Jason Kelce hugs Taylor Swift, politely shakes hands with Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/RnUF4dQ3DA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 11, 2024

Taylor Swift is obviously there to support the Chiefs and her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. She has been in attendance for each of the Chiefs' playoff wins, in the same box as Jason Kelce since the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

As expected, many fans had reactions and jokes regarding the clip of Swift introducing Ice Spice to Jason Kelce. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the viral clip.

0% chance Jason Kelce knew who Ice Spice was before this interaction 😭😭😭 https://t.co/BhpwBjyBeC — Ron (@RonReddenJr) February 11, 2024

Does she say hi I'm ice spice in a situation like this https://t.co/4VzgWuaRkp — Coach 2sets (@2sets_) February 12, 2024

“Hi Nice to meet you. What did you say your name was again? Ice spice?” https://t.co/MHIMYMN9wr — Clayton Stewart (@Stewy_02) February 12, 2024

There are 3 different types of america colliding in this video https://t.co/G4QS6UOKcS — Tolleythevoice (@tolleythevoice) February 12, 2024

The three have been treated to a thriller of a Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs. It was a bit slow to start off, with the 49ers holding a lead in the first half, but the second half has been back-and-forth. Eventually the game went to overtime, as Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs into field goal range to tie it at the end of regulation. The two teams traded scores in overtime as well.

At many points in the game, the broadcast cut over to the suite where the group was watching the game. There were many twists and turns in the second half and especially the fourth quarter. It will be interesting to see how each of the three react to the ending of the game with the Chiefs coming out on top and going back-to-back.