Travis Kelce’s Instagram photos from the Chiefs’ latest victory stirred up a reaction this week, as fans quickly flooded his post with heated opinions, AthlonSports reports. The timing of Kelce’s post, just an hour after the 2024 presidential election results declared Donald Trump the winner, sparked backlash across social media, with some accusing the Chiefs star of being insensitive to the charged political climate. While Kelce did not voice support for either candidate leading up to Election Day, his girlfriend Taylor Swift had openly backed Kamala Harris. With the election results out, fans anticipated Kelce’s response—or lack thereof—and many found his game-day photos a little offbeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Though Kelce's photos captured a Monday night victory moment over the Buccaneers, reactions in his comments section took a political turn. Supporters of Harris expressed disappointment, urging him to “read the room,” while Trump supporters appeared equally eager to jump into the fray, taking digs at Swift’s vocal support of Harris. The timing, more than the content of Kelce's post, seemed to be the issue for many.

Game Night Victory Becomes a Lightning Rod for Fans

Travis Kelce’s career on the field remains as impressive as ever, especially following his stellar Monday Night Football performance. In the Chiefs’ thrilling 30-27 overtime win against Tampa Bay, the All-Pro tight end made a career-high 14 catches for exactly 100 yards, setting an NFL record for players over 35 with 14 or more receptions in a game. The game extended Kansas City’s undefeated season, now an impressive 8-0 as they gear up for another challenge against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. For Kelce, the win was another mark of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, especially after breaking the Chiefs' record for most receptions back in September.

Swift cheered on her superstar boyfriend from the stands, taking her usual spot with both her mother, Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. The singer’s attendance also put to rest rumors that she would miss the game to support Harris at a Pennsylvania rally. Although Swift has made her political views clear, Kelce’s neutrality made his social media posts all the more striking for fans expecting him to address the charged post-election atmosphere in some way.

Chiefs Prepare for Broncos, Fans Weigh In

As the Chiefs focus on their upcoming matchup against Denver, Kelce and Swift continue to draw attention both on and off the field. The Chiefs tight end, with his remarkable stats and dedication to the game, has established a legacy, but his personal life—particularly his high-profile relationship with Swift—continues to put him in the spotlight beyond football.

Kelce has refrained from political endorsements, and Swift’s open support for Harris has invited fans to speculate on the couple’s political alignment. With Kelce still choosing to stay quiet about his stance, his Monday night game photos inadvertently invited fans to fill in the gaps.