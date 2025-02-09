In addition to adding NFL history to his legendary resume, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a potentially lucrative payday on the line at Super Bowl LIX. If the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, they will not only become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls but also net Reid a lucrative contract incentive.

Reid can hit a $2 million incentive if the Chiefs win their third consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The 66-year-old head coach already earned $1.5 million in incentives for reaching unspecified checkpoints during the playoffs.

“[Andy Reid] has already triggered $1.5 million in incentives during the Chiefs' playoff run,” Pelissero said on ‘NFL Gameday.' “If they beat the Eagles today, Andy collects another $2 million bonus for a cool $3.5 million in incentives overall.”

The rich truly get richer, especially in Reid's situation. The Burger King lover is already the league's highest-paid coach, raking in roughly $20 million each season. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, they rewarded him with a massive five-year, $100 million contract extension. The deal keeps him in Kansas City through the 2028 season.

With another Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs would become the first team to win three consecutive. A win would also give Reid his fourth ring as head coach, tying Chuck Noll for second in NFL history behind Bill Belichick, who claimed six championships with the New England Patriots. Overall, Belichick has eight rings but only won six as head coach.

Super Bowl history at stake for Chiefs, Eagles

Reid is not the only Super Bowl LIX participant within an arm's reach of NFL history. A win would also give Patrick Mahomes his fourth ring in his first eight seasons, the most of all time. With a big performance, Mahomes could also become just the second player to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and the first to claim three consecutive.

The Eagles also have individual accolades at stake. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley needs just 30 rushing yards to break Terrell Davis' record for most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs. Barkley narrowly missed out on Eric Dickerson's regular-season rushing yards record.

The Super Bowl LIX contest between the Chiefs and Eagles is a rematch of the same matchup at Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City won that game 38-35, the second title of their current five-year-long dynasty. Since 2020, the Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls and are knocking on the door of their fourth championship of the current regime.