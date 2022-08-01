‘I don’t plan on playing anywhere else’: Travis Kelce gets real on his Chiefs legacy

Travis Kelce has been a crucial part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ success over the last number of years. And if he had his choice, he’d never play for another franchise again.

The star tight end spoke about his future with the franchise on Monday at training camp and made it clear how much he loves the Chiefs. Via Nate Taylor:

Travis Kelce on his legacy in Kansas City: “I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, man. I hope the Chiefs feel the same way.”

Travis Kelce is currently under contract with the Chiefs until 2026 after signing a four-year, $57 million deal in 2020. The team just restructured his salary recently for 2022 to pay him more money in the earlier years of the contract.

The nine-year veteran has finished with 1,000+ yards receiving in six straight seasons, grabbing 92 receptions for 1,125 yards in 2021 to go along with nine touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. While he’s still paid less than 49ers tight end George Kittle, it’s clear how important Travis Kelce is to Kansas City.

At this point, there are no signs of him leaving the Chiefs, and given Kelce’s consistent production as one of Mahomes’ favorite weapons, the relationship should continue for years to come. He is easily one of the best TEs in the entire NFL.

With Tyreek Hill now gone to Miami as well, it’s expected Kelce will have an even more established role in the offense as the Chiefs look to make a run back to the Super Bowl after losing in the AFC Championship last season to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.