Travis Kelce’s status in the AFC Championship game is a major concern for the Kansas City Chiefs right now after he landed on the injury report on Friday. Against a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals that are starting to get hot, the team simply can’t afford to lose one of their top weapons in such important game. With that said, every Chiefs fans will surely want to know: Is Travis Kelce playing vs. the Bengals?

Is Travis Kelce playing vs. Bengals?

Travis Kelce was added to the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday due to what the team said is a back issue. No further details about the injury, including its severity, have been revealed by the team. However, it is enough to make the star tight end questionable against the Bengals.

With that said, there have been fears about Kelce potentially missing the showdown with the Bengals. It’s definitely problematic since Kelce is one of Patrick Mahomes’ best weapons.

In their divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Kelce led the team with two receiving touchdowns on 14 receptions and 98 yards. Overall in the 2022 season, he finished with 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions.

Now according to the latest updates, there’s a good chance that Kelce features for the Chiefs in their do-or-die showdown with the Bengals, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kelce apparently had back spasms during their recent practices.

“Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after experiencing back spasms during practice last week, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Barring any health setback, it looks like Kelce is poised to play for Kansas City. Hopes are high that he is 100 percent healthy, though, especially since he could be in for a tough and highly physical game on Sunday night. Hopefully, we’ll get an official answer from the Chiefs with regards to the question, Is Travis Kelce playing vs. the Bengals, soon.