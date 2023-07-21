The Kansas City Chiefs have a big target on their backs after a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The team's latest depth chart lists Patrick Mahomes as the returning starter, with superstar tight end Travis Kelce expecting to reprise his role.

The rest of the offense has been a changing of the guard during Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid's tenure with the team. Incumbent running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire admitted his true feelings on sliding down the depth chart. Running back Isiah Pacheco made a bold guarantee with a one-word answer as to whether he'd be ready for the season following an injury plagued 2023 campaign.

Pacheco is expect to be the starter for the Chiefs as they embark on their 2023 journey to defend their Lombardi Trophy. When asked how he felt going into the season, which begins on September 7 against the Detroit Lions, he gave an encouraging update for Chiefs fans.

“I'm feeling great right now,” Pacheco said according to The Athletic. “It's just, you know, it's a process. It takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust myself.”

Pacheco blew previous expectations out of the water last season, rushing for 830 yards and five touchdowns despite being taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With a year under his belt, better health and an increased workload, Pacheco could become the next great offensive player behind Mahomes and Kelce on the Chiefs' roster.

With the Chiefs' mad scientist Andy Reid equating football plays to novels with an epic quote and Mahomes and Kelce staying hungry and making confident predictions, a Chiefs repeat in the Super Bowl seems not only possible, but a solid bet for anyone with money to burn.