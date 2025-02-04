The Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing to take part in Super Bowl 59, scheduled for Sunday evening in New Orleans vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs got to this point with a narrow home victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, a game in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes made several huge plays with his legs to keep drives going.

Preparations are now underway in New Orleans for the big game, including media days for both teams. One special guest reporter was Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who recently had a hilarious exchange with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“Coach, I'm honored to grow up during this time, to see you coaching in multiple Super Bowls, for my favorite team and now for the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Winston, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X. “I hope I can play for you one day. I know it's free agency. Can you do one thing for me though? Can you eat a W with me?”

Winston then tossed Reid a cookie in the shape of a “W,” referencing his viral “Eat a W” meme from when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I wish I could throw it as well as you do,” said Reid.

A relaxed Chiefs team

Based on their appearances with the media so far, you'd have no idea from their calm demeanor that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently attempting to become the first team ever to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

Throughout this past season, there were concerns about the Chiefs' perceived lack of dominance in their victories, some of which came in truly bizarre fashion; however, there was no arguing with the results, as Kansas City finished the season 15-2 and has since won two playoff games to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will be squaring off against an Eagles team that demolished the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game to reach this point, and the contest will be a rematch of the 2022-23 Super Bowl between the two teams, which Kansas City won in narrow fashion.

The Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday.