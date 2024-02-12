United States President Joe Biden trolled conspiracy theorists who think the government wanted the Chiefs to win.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl with an overtime victory over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs had to battle quite a bit of adversity, including overcoming a ten-point deficit earlier in the first half; however, Mahomes was able to step up and make the clutch plays down the stretch, winning the third Super Bowl of his already illustrious career.

One person who was apparently thrilled to see the Chiefs win was none other than United States President Joe Biden, who took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to post a meme of himself in response to the victory.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

For a bit of context: Ever since pop star singer Taylor Swift commenced a relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, there were rumors (more like conspiracy theories) that Swift was part of some governmental conspiracy to help the Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl.

It seems with the latest post on his account that President Joe Biden is leaning into these jokes.

In any case, the Chiefs have now won three out of the last five Super Bowls and have appeared in four out of the last five, and Mahomes is on a clear trajectory to become the greatest player to ever pick up a football. Some might argue legitimately that he is already there. Sunday's performance certainly helped his case.