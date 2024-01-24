Before the Kansas City Chiefs defend their conference title this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, there is likely bad news heading their way on the injury side. Pro-Bowl offensive lineman for Kansas City in Joe Thuney will not practice Wednesday as he is nursing a pec injury according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A source further tells Schefter that he is unlikely to play against the Ravens. Definitely not the type of news you want to hear if you are Thuney, quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is protected by him, and Chiefs fans. However, maybe there should be some hope stored for his appearance in the AFC championship game.

Another source said to Schefter that “he’s going to work like crazy to play” in reference to Thuney and his status for the game. While injuries are serious and teams never want to put that in the back burner only to play, it is not surprising that a player like Thuney wants to play with one more game until the Super Bowl.

The 31-year old offensive lineman has been with Kansas City for three seasons now where he spent the rest of his career before that with the New England Patriots. Thuney is not a stranger to the Super Bowl as he “became the first player in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, starting at left guard in Super Bowls LI, LII and LIII” per the Chiefs website.

Kansas City will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. as they look to make back-to-back appearances at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are coming off of an impressive win to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, last Sunday.