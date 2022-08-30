The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and with that comes tough decisions for all 32 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to make one of their own with veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon.

According to NFL network’s Tom Pelissero, Josh Gordon has become the “odd man out” in the wide receiver room for the Chiefs as they try to get under the 53-man roster cap on August 30. The decision to cut Gordon was reportedly anything but due to his on-field performance. The formerly controversial wideout has become a positive influence both for the team and for the community at Kansas City since joining the team for the 2021 NFL season.

The #Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon, per source. Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out. pic.twitter.com/voVS4Hpubo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Josh Gordon has had several off-field issues throughout his career over getting flagged for violation of NFL substance abuse policies which has led to a handful of suspensions that have marred what was once seen as a highly promising career.

His sophomore season with the Cleveland Browns flashed his immense potential. Gordon was named to the All Pro team after he tallied nine touchdowns and 1,646 total receiving yards, nearly 150 yards more than second place Antonio Brown despite missing a couple of games that season.

Josh Gordon hasn’t been close to the wide receiver he once was earlier in his career. In 12 games last season, he finished with just one touchdown and five total receptions for just 32 yards. But at least when it comes to off-field issues, he’s managed to change the narrative on him during his time in Kansas City.