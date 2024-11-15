The Kansas City Chiefs have survived injuries to multiple key players on offense, but a top-tier defense, effective special teams unit and an all-time great quarterback-coach combination, among other reasons, have allowed this behemoth to stay undefeated through nine games. The temporary loss of dependable kicker Harrison Butker could change that unblemished record, however. Luckily, KC is in line for a notable return.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant at practice on Thursday, per the team's injury report, making it extremely likely that he will be active for the Chiefs' Week 11 collision with the Buffalo Bills. The veteran wide receiver, who has nine receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown this season, has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Although Smith-Schuster is long removed from being considered a game-changing talent, he was the second-most consistent pass-catcher on the 2022-23 Super Bowl-winning squad. Additionally, Kansas City is going to take all of the competent receivers it can handle after seeing Rashee Rice suffer a serious knee injury in Week 4.

Chiefs' offense is still somewhat of a mystery

Playoff positioning is not a concern for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of this team, considering they ran the gauntlet on the road last postseason. The Chiefs are also starting to find their form on offense, scoring 25 or more points in four of their five last games.

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins is rejuvenating the passing attack, Travis Kelce is leading the way with 60 catches and Xavier Worthy remains a playmaking threat despite his cold stretch. That being said, JuJu Smith-Schuster can open up the field more for Mahomes and the KC wide receiver group. Assuming the 2018 Pro Bowl selection logs another full practice on Friday, he will be taking the field in Highmark Stadium this Sunday against the Bills.

A rivalry game that often goes the way of Buffalo in the regular season could be a little more intriguing with another WR in the mix. The Chiefs can secure an ironclad grip on the AFC standings if they treat this Bills game like a playoff meeting. Opening kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.