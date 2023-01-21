Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster opens up on what it means to still be playing at this point in the season.

On Friday, Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters to offer insight into the upcoming matchup. During the conversation, he also noted what it meant for him to still be playing at this point in the season after getting eliminated by the Chiefs last season.

“It feels good to be on this sideline. It’s amazing. Last year it was a tough situation coming in here and playing a great team. Now that I’m here and I’m going into this game, playing against another good team, it just feels good to be on this side of the ball.” said Smith-Schuster,

Last season, in his final year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster took on the Chiefs in the playoffs after missing nearly the entire season. In the playoff game, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers fell by a score of 42-21.

But now a year later, JuJu Smith-Schuster finds himself on the Chiefs and playing a key role in the offense.

Smith-Schuster also spoke on the current status of the Chiefs wide offense. With injuries hitting several players, he acknowledged how other guys have stepped up.

“Guys like KT (Kadarius Toney), Skyy (Skyy Moore), they are stepping up into a big role. Mecole is a great player, and he has helped us out tremendously and he is still helping us out now.”

In his first season with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster has played a key role in the offense. Over 16 games, he has recorded 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The Jaguars have been the shock of the NFL in the second half of the season. They will also look to take down this Chiefs team. Another strong performance from JuJu Smith-Schuster could be what this team needs.