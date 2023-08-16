Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was spotted at the team's practice Thursday after he was carted off Wednesday with a leg/hamstring injury, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. He later had a touchdown in a team period.

Justyn Ross elevates in the back of the endzone for six 🐰 pic.twitter.com/V13UpTTXq3 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 16, 2023

Ross, who played college football at Clemson, did not play this past season due to a stress fracture sustained in November of his final year with the Tigers. He figures to be an important part of Kansas City's team this season.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and are favorites to win it again. Kansas City has franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who last season won his second NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill via trade this past offseason, but they had a first-team All-Pro season from tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City also had wideout contributions from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, Mecole Hardman, who is now with the New York Jets, and rookie Skyy Moore.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Ross, Moore, Kadarius Toney and rookie receiver Rashee Rice figure to be the Chiefs' wide receiving room this season.

Kansas City has played one preseason game. The Chiefs lost to the Saints, 26-24. Ross had two receptions for 29 yards in the game.

Ross had 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns in his Clemson career. Ross was told in spring 202 he had a congenital fusion in his spine, which is a condition called Klippel-Feil syndrome. He missed the 2020 season and came back and won the ACC Brian Piccolo Award, which is given to a college rookie and veteran (Ross was a third-year player) who “best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork and dedication” of the former Chicago Bears' running back, due to his extended battle with a rare form of testicular cancer.