An injury to superstar tight end Travis Kelce would be devastating for the Kansas City Chiefs. If it does happen, though, they're now in a better position than before.

The Chiefs are bolstering their tight end depth in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Trade! The #Cowboys are finalizing a trade sending TE Peyton Hendershot to the #Chiefs for a late-round conditional pick, per source,” Pelissero reported.

The Cowboys didn't want Hendershot, so this deal was best for both sides.

“Dallas planned to cut Hendershot, who appeared in 25 games with Dallas,” Pelissero continued. “Instead, he lands as one of Travis Kelce’s understudies in Kansas City.”

As for the compensation details, Kansas City is shipping off a 2026 pick, via The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“The Chiefs are trading a 2026 conditional 7th to the Dallas Cowboys for TE Peyton Hendershot, per sources,” Russini reported.

Hendershot has yet to make a big impact in the NFL. The Indiana alum has totaled 15 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns since entering the league in 2022.

Will Kelce's mentorship elevate his game?

Peyton Hendershot will benefit from being on the Chiefs

Hendershot has never learned behind anyone near Kelce's caliber at the NFL level, so seeing the future Hall-of-Famer up close could work wonders for him. Also, the 25-year-old could work his way into two and three-tight-end formations if he practices well.

With Kelce soon turning 35 years old, Kansas City won't be able to rely on his services forever. Hendershot will be able to compete with Noah Gray and Jared Wiley for backup reps as the team figures out its post-Kelce plans for the position.

Hendershot is currently listed as fourth on the depth chart, via ESPN. Wiley, who was drafted in the fourth round out of TCU this year, caught four balls for 14 yards in the preseason. Meanwhile, Gray is the most accomplished backup, as he's caught 63 passes for 640 yards and four touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2021.