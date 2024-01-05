Isaiah Buggs is headed to Kansas City

Just after getting waived by the Detroit Lions, Isaiah Buggs is taking his defensive prowess to Kansas City. The tackle has reportedly been signed to the Chiefs' practice squad, as per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The first week of the year hasn't gone according to plan for Buggs. He posted a farewell message for Detroit on Tuesday, confirming reports that he and the Lions have indeed decided to part ways.

Thank You Detroit For Everything The Past Year Has Been Amazing From Meeting New People Playing With Great Teammates But The Time Has Come For Me To Say Goodbye. Detroit 96 Out. ❤️ — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 2, 2024

Buggs appeared in 10 games this season for the Lions, managing a total of 12 tackles (seven solo and five assisted) to go with one recovered fumble which he ran for 33 yards. Last season, Buggs arguably had his best season in the league, tallying a total of 46 tackles and two passes defended in 17 games for the Lions.

Prior to his stint with Detroit, the defensive lineman spent three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs' defense by the numbers

Considering how the Chiefs' defense has been making waves this season, the potential addition of someone such as Buggs brings more flexible options to their already formidable group. As of Week 17, the Chiefs boast the second-fewest yards allowed per game (285.8) among all the league's teams. They also have the third-fewest points allowed per game (17.6). All in all, Kansas City's defense has allowed just 282 opponent points in 16 games played.

Their defensive performance throughout the season is one of the biggest reasons why the Chiefs have recently secured their eighth consecutive AFC West title.

As for Isaiah Buggs, only time will tell if the Chiefs call him up for postseason action. Until then, the 27-year-old will have to slug it out with the team away from all the bright lights and the cameras.