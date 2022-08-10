Chiefs defense gets big boost with return of veteran cornerback

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting quite the boost on their defense with the return of cornerback Rashad Fenton.

As James Palmer of NFL Network reported, the Chiefs have activated Fenton from the active/PUP list after the 25-year-old suffered from a shoulder injury at the start of training camp.

Fenton missed the Chiefs’ first 11 practices because of the issue, but he is now poised to get back to 100 percent health and re-join the team fully soon–predicted to be by their second preseason game. Fenton is expected to be ready to suit up for the team when the 2o22 season officially starts in September.

The #Chiefs have activated Rashad Fenton from PUP list. The expectation is that Fenton will hopefully be back full by around the second preseason game. With that said, he is very much expected to be good and ready. Y the start of the season. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 9, 2022

For what it’s worth, Rashad Fenton confirmed that he is back, tweeting his excitement regarding the development an hour before Tuesday’s practice. He was also spotted training with some teammates, wearing helmet and pads.

First Day out with the Guys, what a time to be alive!!💪🏾 — Rashad Fenton (@_sleepp) August 9, 2022

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton, who began camp on the PUP list, back to work on Day 12 of training camp. CB competition about to get very interesting. pic.twitter.com/104MuN6Y1F — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 9, 2022

Kansas City is expected to ease Fenton back into the lineup, especially since it’s been quite some time since he practiced with the team. Not to mention that due to the physical nature of his position, there is a risk on reinjuring himself and giving the team another setback.

Fenton’s presence, however, should make the CB competition in Kansas City interesting. He is one of the Chiefs’ top cornerbacks, and if given more opportunities and a bigger role, he could very well end up having a breakout campaign. A former sixth-round pick in 2019, he recorded 49 tackles, seven passes defended and one forced fumble in 2021, with pro Football Focus ranking him in the Top 5 among cornerbacks with at least 500 snaps (via USA Today).