After the Kansas City Chiefs got their Super Bowl LVII rings on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes and co. are ready to shift their focus to the upcoming season. And sure enough, that starts with training camp.

As they take that first step in their title defense, the Chiefs have announced their training camp schedule that will be held at Missouri Western University starting late next month, per Pro Football Talk.

Kansas City's first open practice starts on July 23, with more scheduled on July 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Other open practices are scheduled from August 2 to 5, August 11 and August 15 to 17. There will be a $5 admission free for the practices scheduled on July 23 and 29, as well as August 5. All the remaining others are open for free to the general public.

Season-ticket holders will have their own opportunity to see the Chiefs. The team has set aside two practice days that are only available for their season-ticket holders.

It will definitely be exciting to see the Chiefs get back to work in a bid to defend their title and win their third Super Bowl in a span of five seasons.

This offseason, the Chiefs lost a number of key players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Frank Clark and Orlando Brown. However, they also brought in a number of replacements via free agency and the draft. Kansas City's biggest acquisition, perhaps, was Jawaan Taylor. They also added the likes of Donovan Smith, Charles Omenihu, Mike Edwards and Drue Tranquill.

During the draft, they took Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round and took some other promising prospects such as Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris.