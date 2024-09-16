The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a big blow to their offense on Sunday. Despite moving to 2-0 with a last-second 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs lost running back Isiah Pacheco to a fractured fibula late in the game. Pacheco will have surgery and will be out for at least six weeks.

The Chiefs have placed Pacheco on injured reserve, which clears up any extra roster spot for a replacement. They are eyeing a possible reunion with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to fill that spot, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Reunion? The #Chiefs are bringing in RB Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday, per sources,” Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

If Kansas City were to sign Hunt, he would join Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele in the Kansas City backfield. Both Perine and Steele have had pretty rigid roles in the offense so far this season, with Perine doing most of his work on third downs and Steele getting carries in short yardage situations.

Hunt played for the Chiefs for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. As a rookie in 2017, he led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns, finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. The Chiefs released Hunt during the 2018 season after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her at a Cleveland hotel. He has spent a majority of the last five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs freed up another roster spot on Monday by waiving tight end Peyton Hendershot, per Pelissero. Hendershot made his debut with the Chiefs on Sunday in the win over Cincinnati, and was fined $100,000 after the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Ravens for shoving linebacker Roquan Smith after a perceived late hit on Patrick Mahomes. The former Cowboys tight end will now hit waivers where teams will have a chance to claim him.