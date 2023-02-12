Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Prior to kickoff, the Chiefs have announced their Super Bowl inactive list.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, center Austin Reiter, tackle Darian Kinnard and right end Blake Bell will be out for the Chiefs’ offense. Defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring will be sitting out for Kansas City’s defense.

Edwards-Helaire is likely the biggest name out of Kansas City’s inactive list. However, the running back has been cycled out of the Chiefs’ offense in favor of rookie Isiah Pacheco. All in all, Kansas City is going into the Super Bowl with an overall clean bill of health.

The Chiefs will need all of their weapons to overcome the Eagles. Kansas City entered the postseason with the best offense in the NFL, averaging 413.6 yards per game. However, Philadelphia held the second-best defense in the league, allowing just 301.5 yards per game.

For all of their defensive talent, the Chiefs must also contend with Philadelphia’s explosive offense. Philly ranked third in total offense during the regular season, averaging 389.1 yards per game. Kansas City’s defense has been up for the task throughout the postseason. They enter the Super Bowl with the fourth-best defense among all postseason teams that played at least two playoff games.

Kansas City’s inactive sheet shouldn’t sound the alarm for the Chiefs. They’ll go into the Super Bowl ready to compete. While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are ready for a difficult battle, they’ll have their full squad ready to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City.